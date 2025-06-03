Ukrainian delegation headed by Svyrydenko arrives in Washington to discuss defense support and sanctions against Russia

Today, on June 3, 2025, a delegation of Ukrainian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, arrived in the USA.

According to him, the delegation also includes the team of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidential Office.

"We will actively promote issues important for Ukraine. Our agenda is quite comprehensive. We plan to talk about defense support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against russia, in particular Senator Graham's bill. We will also discuss the Agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which we signed earlier.

We will also discuss the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children by russia and support for this process," he emphasizes.

It is also planned to discuss Russian propaganda related to church issues.

"There will be many meetings with representatives of both parties who support Ukraine, by the team of US President Donald Trump. We will talk about the results of the meetings in Istanbul, as well as how russia is stalling for time with the ceasefire and negotiations for the sake of war," summarizes Yermak.