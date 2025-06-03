Trump is out of patience with settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine,- Ambassador to Turkey Barrack

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack believes that US President Donald Trump has run out of patience with the settlement of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Daily Sabah.

"President Trump is out of patience ... With Türkiye’s intervention right now and elimination of operational issues, there could be a meeting between the leaders at the highest level and I believe we could resolve this matter for everyone involved," the ambassador said.

He also noted Turkey's ability to facilitate Ukraine's dialogue with Russia in the wake of the second phase of talks held in Istanbul.

"Türkiye has a traditional cooperation with both Russia and Ukraine, which enables them to establish significant dialogue," Barrack added.

