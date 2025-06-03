Ukraine expects to join OECD in 2026, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine hopes to become a full member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2026.

"Despite the war, Ukraine continues to implement reforms in all spheres to strengthen the economy and lay the foundation for joining the club of developed countries. We expect to join the OECD next year," Shmyhal said.

He reminded that the OECD Program for Ukraine was launched in Paris two years ago. Since then, 23 joint activities have been implemented, Ukraine has acceded to eight legal instruments, implemented anti-corruption infrastructure and scaled up digitalization.

The government's achievements include the launch of Prozorro, DREAM and the Unified Open Data Web Portal, the abolition of more than 2,000 regulatory acts, progress in deregulation, privatization and the introduction of independent supervisory boards at state-owned enterprises.

According to the Prime Minister, the level of everyday corruption in Ukraine has decreased from 70% to 15% in recent years. Shmyhal called this result an indicator of the transition from the post-Soviet model to the European one.

He also thanked OECD Secretary General Matthias Korman for his support and strategic partnership.