Russian forces face no artillery shortage in Kharkiv region – Kharkiv OTG

Russian troops are employing a wide range of artillery systems in the Kharkiv direction.

This was stated by Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, during a television broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, Russian forces are experiencing no shortage of artillery. They use all types: self-propelled artillery systems, towed artillery — everything. They try to support all of their actions with heavy artillery fire. As a rule, they don’t hold back on shells," he said.

According to Shamshyn, once a fire mission is completed, Russian artillery units attempt to relocate quickly to avoid being targeted by Ukrainian defense forces.

"I’ll repeat — they’re not lacking in artillery assets, and that includes not only conventional artillery but also multiple launch rocket systems, thermobaric systems, and mortars. The Russians have all of this, and they’re using it extensively," Shamshyn added.

