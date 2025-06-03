Large enemy movement and huge accumulation of forces in Lyman-Kupiansk sector spotted, - NGU "Rubizh" brigade

Russian occupiers continue to develop attempts to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Otchenash, an officer of the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Hromadske Radio.

"The situation is quite tense on the frontline, where our 'Rubizh' brigade is holding the defence. We can see the enemy's large-scale movement, accumulation and understand their future attempts to assault. We understand what he is planning and are basically ready for assault operations. However, the enemy's accumulation is really enormous. Therefore, it will take a lot of effort to stop the Russians' assault actions. After all, they are currently developing their assault actions and trying to make them more effective," said Otchenash.

As for the intensity of fighting lately, the "Rubizh" brigade officer noted that it depends on the weather.

"The weather was rainy last week, and since the enemy is now using a large number of their motorized assault troops, their attacks have often been unsuccessful. And this is very good for us. However, now the weather is getting warmer, the soil is drying up, and we understand that the enemy will increase their assault operations on motorcycles," the military said.

"But as for the ‘walkers’ - the Russians who tried to storm our positions on their feet - this was happening 24/7. That is, there could be 3, 4, 5 assaults per day by their groups of up to a squad, and sometimes up to a platoon. They tried to somehow break through our defense. However, on the line where the 'Rubizh' brigade holds the defence, the enemy failed to do so, and almost all assaults were repelled, either by unmanned aerial vehicles or other firepower," Otchenash added.