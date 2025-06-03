ENG
Nawrocki on relations with Ukraine: It is necessary to resolve urgent historical issues

Nawrocki voices expectations for future relations with Ukraine

Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, expressed hope for a continued partnership with Ukraine based on mutual respect and understanding. To do this, it is necessary to resolve "long-overdue historical issues."

Navrotsky wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The politician responded to congratulations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his election victory.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thank you for the message. I look forward to continuing cooperation between our countries based on mutual respect and understanding," he said.

The new leader of Poland expressed the opinion that such a close partnership requires not only a constructive dialog, but also the resolution of urgent historical issues.

"Poland is Ukraine's strongest ally in the fight against Russian aggression, no other country understands this threat better than we do, and I hope that we will continue to cooperate for the common good, to resolve unresolved issues of the past and build a secure future together," Nawrocki summarized.

