Sybiha meets with Grossi: Continued IAEA support for Ukraine agreed

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held an important meeting in Kyiv, during which they agreed on continued IAEA support for Ukraine.

Grossi shared the update on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"We agreed on the importance of maintaining the IAEA’s support in ensuring nuclear safety in Ukraine, in particular our ongoing presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which remains critically important," Grossi stated.

As a reminder, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in Ukraine on June 3. He also met with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

See more: IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Ukraine: meets with Halushchenko. PHOTO