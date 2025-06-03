IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Ukraine: meets with Halushchenko. PHOTO

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived in Ukraine on 3 June for a visit. He met with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Grossi noted that his 12th visit to Ukraine since February 2022 "reaffirms the IAEA's support for the country".

"Shared with Energy Minister Halushchenko how we'll help Ukraine rebuild its energy infrastructure, including new units at Khmelnitsky NPP, Chornobyl repairs and substation assessments," he said.

At the press briefing, the IAEA Director General noted that during the meeting the parties exchanged information and assessments of the safety situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

"We also discussed a number of issues related to the work on the future reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a number of regions. In particular, we continue to consider the work leading to the construction of the third and fourth units of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant," said Grossi.

He also mentioned the restoration work at the Chornobyl NPP confinement, "damaged earlier this year".

The Ministry of Energy has not yet commented on the IAEA chief's visit.

