IAEA chief Grossi to visit Ukraine and Russia next week amid reported nuclear plant safety concerns

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Kyiv and Russia next week.

According to the statement, the visits are part of regular contacts aimed at ensuring nuclear safety during the ongoing war.

The situation with external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which remains under occupation, continues to be extremely fragile. The plant currently relies on a single power line, increasing the associated risks.

Over the past week, IAEA experts stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP have reported hearing military activity near the facility. Signs of military presence have also been recorded near other Ukrainian nuclear power plants — Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine NPPs.

On May 23, at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA staff witnessed gunfire directed at a drone and reported the appearance of ten drones just 2.5 km from the facility. That same day, two drones were observed 5 km from the Chornobyl site. At Khmelnytskyi NPP, IAEA experts were even forced to take shelter due to the threat.

