State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control officially authorized the import of medical cannabis into Ukraine for first time

For the first time, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control has officially authorized the import of medical cannabis into Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the state service.

"On June 02, 2025, the State Medical Service issued the first permit for the right to import medical cannabis substances into the territory of Ukraine. The permit was issued for a substance that is registered in Ukraine and included in the State Register of Medicines of Ukraine," the statement said.

Adoption of the law on medical cannabis

As you know, on December 21, 2023, the Parliament voted in favor of legalizing medical cannabis in the second reading, allowing the use of cannabis-based medicines, their production, and research.

After that, deputies from the Batkivshchyna faction registered a draft resolution in parliament to cancel the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the draft law on the legalization of medical cannabis in the second reading."

This week, on January 16, the parliament "failed" this resolution, thus unblocking the signing of the medical cannabis bill.

In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on medical cannabis.