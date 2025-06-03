Ukraine bans 14 more propaganda book publications in May

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine has prohibited another 14 book publications containing anti-Ukrainian content.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Committee’s official website.

The new titles have been added to the List of Book Publications whose content aims to eliminate Ukraine’s independence, promote violence, incite inter-ethnic, racial, or religious hatred, advocate terrorism, or undermine human rights and freedoms.

As of today, the list contains information on 591 propagandist publications.

"The primary purpose of the List is to inform booksellers and law-enforcement agencies that attempts to distribute the listed publications may constitute criminal offenses under the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Committee explained.

Read more: National Council hopes for complete blocking of Telegram in Ukraine