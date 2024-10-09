National Council hopes for complete blocking of Telegram in Ukraine

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting hopes that the Telegram messenger will soon be completely blocked in Ukraine. This is due to the risks posed by the use of this messenger.

This is stated on the website of the National Council, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that the National Council started talking about the danger of Telegram more than a year ago.

The report says that the National Council employees were banned from using Telegram on their official devices and a special procedure for accessing the messenger was introduced.

"The main task is to protect not so much employees who are informed in detail about Telegram's shortcomings in the course of their duties, but rather proprietary information. Therefore, there is a rule that Telegram cannot be used on devices where proprietary information is created, processed, and stored, either in the form of an application or in the web version," the agency said.

At the same time, they noted that they are creating a separate segment of the network to analyse the content of media activities on Telegram.

"However, as a media regulator, we have to analyse the activities of the media on Telegram, so we are creating a separate network segment, which will be separated from the internal network of the National Council with the help of modern hardware and software, but connected to the external Internet space," the agency said.

Finally, the National Council expressed hope that Telegram would soon be completely blocked in Ukraine.

"We hope that the current state of counteracting the risks associated with the use of this social network by government agencies is interim, and soon Telegram will be completely blocked in Ukraine, as Odnoklassniki, VKontakte, and all services of Yandex and Mail.ru were blocked in the past," the statement said.

As reported earlier, government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defence sector, as well as critical infrastructure operators, were banned from using Telegram on their work devices.

Earlier, the media reported that a new bill to regulate Telegram in Ukraine would be drafted and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the end of September 2024.