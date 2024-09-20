Officials and military personnel were banned from using Telegram on duty - NSDC

Government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as critical infrastructure operators, have been banned from using Telegram on their work devices.

On 19 September, the National Coordination Centre for Cybersecurity held a meeting. The key topic of the meeting was the discussion of threats to national security related to the use of the Telegram messenger.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, provided substantiated evidence that Russian special services have access to personal correspondence of Telegram users, even deleted messages, as well as their personal data.

"Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Telegram is actively used by the enemy for cyberattacks, spreading phishing and malware, establishing the geolocation of users, adjusting missile strikes, etc.", the statement said.

Thus, to minimize these threats, a decision was made to ban the installation and use of Telegram on the official devices of government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises operating critical infrastructure.

The only exceptions will be those persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of their official duties.

