France to provide Ukraine with €200 million for reconstruction and EU integration – Shmyhal

France will allocate an additional €200 million to support Ukraine’s reconstruction projects and integration with the European market.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and French Prime Minister François Bayrou in Paris, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, the French government confirmed it would provide €1.5 billion in guarantees through export credit insurance mechanisms.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine and France are preparing key agreements on cooperation in the defense industry, critical raw materials, and other strategic sectors.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received €2 billion in direct budgetary support from France, as well as significant humanitarian, energy, and military assistance — including air defense systems, missile systems, artillery, and armored vehicles, the Ukrainian Prime Minister added.