Britain to supply 100,000 drones to Ukraine within year - Reuters

The UK will supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones by the end of the current fiscal year in April 2026. They said that UAVs have changed the way wars are fought.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The 350 million pound ($473 million) package of drones is part of a broader 4.5 billion pound military support initiative for Ukraine, the government said.

Defense Secretary John Healey will make the announcement at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format).

"The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine, delivering hundreds of thousands more drones this year and completing an important milestone in the supply of critical artillery ammunition," he said the day before.

The newspaper also reports that the delivery of 140,000 British artillery shells was completed in January. This year, the UK will spend another £247 million on training Ukrainian troops.

