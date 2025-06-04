Russians attacked Sumy with Shahed again
A series of explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of a UAV coming from the north.
Acting Mayor Kobzar said: "Again, the arrival of the Shahed in the city of Sumy, again to almost the same place. We cannot provide any information about the wounded at this time, because an explosion has just occurred".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password