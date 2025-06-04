ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11825 visitors online
News UAV attack on Sumy Strike on Sumy
1 301 1

Russians attacked Sumy with Shahed again

Russian UAVs attacking Sumy on 4 June 2025

A series of explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a UAV coming from the north.

Acting Mayor Kobzar said: "Again, the arrival of the Shahed in the city of Sumy, again to almost the same place. We cannot provide any information about the wounded at this time, because an explosion has just occurred".

Read more: Yesterday’s Russian strike on Sumy: 6 people are still in serious condition, including three children

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Sumska region (1232) Sumy (259) Sumskyy district (158)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 