Russians attacked Sumy with Shahed again

A series of explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a UAV coming from the north.

Acting Mayor Kobzar said: "Again, the arrival of the Shahed in the city of Sumy, again to almost the same place. We cannot provide any information about the wounded at this time, because an explosion has just occurred".

Read more: Yesterday’s Russian strike on Sumy: 6 people are still in serious condition, including three children