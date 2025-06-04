ENG
Yesterday’s Russian strike on Sumy: 6 people are still in serious condition, including three children

The Russians struck Sumy on June 3, 2025. What is known about the consequences

After yesterday's attack on the Sumy district, six victims, including three children, are in serious condition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, one child is being prepared for transportation to Okhmatdyt for further treatment.

In total, 30 people sought medical assistance. Currently, 16 people are hospitalized.

We are grateful to the doctors who are doing everything possible to save the lives and health of the community members.

On Tuesday, June 3, Russia attacked Sumy.

On Wednesday, June 4, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy city territorial community.

