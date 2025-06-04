Ukraine officially invited to summit in Hague - NATO

Ukraine will take part in the NATO leaders' summit in The Hague on June 24-25. The invitation to Kyiv has already been confirmed by the North Atlantic Alliance.

This was announced by a NATO official in a commentary to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

He said: "We can confirm that Ukraine will be with us in The Hague."

Details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting have not yet been disclosed, but the Alliance emphasized that the information will be made public in due course.

