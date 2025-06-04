ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11820 visitors online
News NATO Summit in The Hague
1 030 15

Ukraine officially invited to summit in Hague - NATO

NATO Ukraine

Ukraine will take part in the NATO leaders' summit in The Hague on June 24-25. The invitation to Kyiv has already been confirmed by the North Atlantic Alliance.

This was announced by a NATO official in a commentary to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

He said: "We can confirm that Ukraine will be with us in The Hague."

Details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting have not yet been disclosed, but the Alliance emphasized that the information will be made public in due course.

Read more: NATO proposes to include aid to Ukraine in new defense spending indicator - Euractiv

Author: 

NATO (1833) summit (246) Ukraine (5843)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 