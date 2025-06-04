NATO proposes to include aid to Ukraine in new defense spending indicator - Euractiv

NATO plans to classify new funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine as "defense-related" as part of an increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP.

According to Censor.NET, Euractiv reports this with reference to five sources.

Thus, new purchases of military equipment for Ukraine, as well as investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, will be counted by NATO member states as "defense-related" expenditures in accordance with the new targets.

This agreement could still be changed in the coming weeks, before NATO leaders gather in The Hague on June 24 and 25 for the Alliance's annual summit, the newspaper writes.

According to the article, the summit is expected to decide on raising defense spending targets from the current 2% of GDP, although the final details of these targets are likely to be worked out later.

For now, NATO's proposal stipulates that each member should spend at least 5% of GDP on defense - 3.5% on core defense (military equipment and military pay) and 1.5% on broader defense spending.

Currently, discussions within the Alliance are focused on whether this 1.5% should include cybersecurity, infrastructure spending, or resilience goals, as well as military assistance to Ukraine.

There is a general agreement in NATO that only new funds spent on assistance to Ukraine will be included in this category, the publication writes.

At the same time, non-military assistance to Ukraine from NATO members will not be counted.

Sources said that the decision to include financial assistance to Ukraine in NATO's defense spending makes sense, as Ukraine's armament has a direct and positive impact on the Alliance's security.

