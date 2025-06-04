Threats to nuclear security in Ukraine are absolutely real, - Grossi

Currently, threats to nuclear safety in Ukraine remain real and constant due to the intensification of Russian air attacks.

This was stated by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi during a one-day visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing the press center of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Threats to nuclear safety remain absolutely real and constant. My teams report that this was the most intense day (June 3 - Ed.) of air alerts since the end of last year," Grossi emphasized.

According to him, the agency's presence at Ukrainian nuclear facilities remains critical to prevent a possible catastrophe. In particular, the IAEA expert teams at the operating nuclear power plants in Rivne and Khmelnytskyi were forced to take shelter three times during a day with an extremely high number of alarms.

Grossi also emphasized the need to prepare now for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, in which the IAEA can play a significant role.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the agency has been actively monitoring the condition and safety of Ukrainian NPPs. The IAEA's permanent mission also works at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was shut down for safety reasons.