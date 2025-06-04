NATO aims to prevent any threat to Ukraine in future - Rutte

NATO defence ministers will discuss support for Ukraine on 5 June in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Army Inform.

"The focus will be on further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. We fully support President Trump's efforts to end the bloodshed and establish a just and lasting peace," he said.

According to Rutte, NATO's long-term support for Ukraine is not aimed at prolonging the war, but at ensuring that Ukraine is able to defend itself now and prevent any future aggression.

"Tomorrow Allies will also meet with Minister Umerov and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas at the NATO-Ukraine Council. Minister Umerov will provide an update on the situation on the battlefield and assess Ukraine's efforts to find peace," the Secretary General added.

