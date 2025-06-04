Russians are pressing with infantry and expanding directions of attacks in Sumy region - SBS

Russian troops continue to attack the border of the Sumy region with small assault groups, while the threat of sabotage remains.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing I-U.

According to him, the enemy is trying to break through with infantry without the use of armored vehicles, using motorcycles and ATVs to quickly advance and attempt to gain a foothold in Ukraine. The main goal of such actions is to expand the combat zone directly on Ukrainian territory.

"The enemy, realizing that it cannot achieve its goals with infantry groups, is conducting targeted artillery and aviation attacks to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders," added the spokesman.

In addition to the previously active areas near Basivka and Zhuravka, attacks are now being registered in the areas of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. Nevertheless, the enemy's activity is limited to a small section of the 550-kilometer-long border line in the Sumy region.

Demchenko also noted that most of the attempts of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the Sumy region are recorded in the Sumy direction, both in the north of the region near Chernihiv and in the south, closer to the Kharkiv region.

