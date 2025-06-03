Border guards destroy 3 vehicles, 3 communication antennas, 3 positions, and 7 occupiers’ shelters in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to operate effectively on the Kharkiv axis. Over the past 24 hours, FPV drone operators carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy positions, destroying three vehicles, three communication antennas, and three fortified positions.

In addition, during a night raid, a Baba Yaga UAV used by the State Border Guard Service successfully destroyed seven occupiers' hideouts, Censor.NET reports.

