ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13009 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
449 0

Border guards destroy 3 vehicles, 3 communication antennas, 3 positions, and 7 occupiers’ shelters in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to operate effectively on the Kharkiv axis. Over the past 24 hours, FPV drone operators carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy positions, destroying three vehicles, three communication antennas, and three fortified positions.

In addition, during a night raid, a Baba Yaga UAV used by the State Border Guard Service successfully destroyed seven occupiers' hideouts, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: National Guard troops destroyed enemy mortars, fuel depots and eliminated several dozen occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9289) State Border Patrol (1150) elimination (5234) Kharkivska region (658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 