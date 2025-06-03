ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13009 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 292 2

National Guard troops destroyed enemy mortars, fuel depots and eliminated several dozen occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy mortars, fuel depots, and eliminate dozens of Russian troops.

The First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko ("Burevii") reported the successful combat performance of its troops, according to Censor.NET.

From May 26 to June 1, 2025, Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully neutralized significant enemy personnel and equipment. Estimated Russian losses during this period included:

▪️60 enemy personnel
▪️ 53 FPV drones and 5 reconnaissance UAVs (including Orlan and Molniya models)
▪️ 2 artillery pieces, 2 mortars, and 1 launch position
▪️ 3 ammunition and fuel depots; 50 shelters, including a pilot shelter
▪️ Communication assets: 4 communications antennas, 4 UAV antennas, 3 Starlink terminals
▪️ Electronic warfare equipment: 6 EW units and 1 radar station
▪️ Vehicles: 1 Ural truck, 1 "Bukhanka" van, 4 light armored vehicles (LAVs), and 2 motorcycles.

Watch more: Soldiers of 44th SAB destroyed enemy equipment, artillery systems, and field ammunition depot. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9289) elimination (5234) National Guard (521)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 