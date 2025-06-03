807 0
Soldiers of 44th SAB destroyed enemy equipment, artillery systems, and field ammunition depot. VIDEO
Fighters of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after Hetman Danylo Apostol have destroyed Russian military equipment, artillery systems, and a field ammunition depot.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade’s artillerymen delivered precise strikes on enemy positions.
