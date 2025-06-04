Ex-head of Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa will remain in custody until 13 July - HACC

On 4 June, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure against the former head of the Khmelnytsky Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa, suspected of illicit enrichment.

She will remain in custody until 13 July with the possibility of posting UAH 112 million bail.

As noted, the lawyers asked to change Krupa's measure of restraint to house arrest or a softer one. The defence lawyers pointed to the suspect's long stay in the pre-trial detention centre - more than eight months - and called it an excessively harsh measure of restraint. However, the court did not satisfy their appeal.

During the hearing, the defence also requested a postponement of the hearing due to the absence of one of their lawyers. After his arrival, the court nevertheless proceeded to consider the case on the merits.

Krupa, who was present in the courtroom, also requested that the measure of restraint be changed to one that did not involve detention, but the court upheld the ruling.

