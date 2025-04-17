Declarations of ex-head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa reveal violations worth almost UAH 35 million - NACP

The declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, Tetiana Krupa, revealed violations worth more than UAH 34.8 million.

Thus, during a full inspection of the declaration for 2022, signs of illicit enrichment and false declaration of information worth more than UAH 16.5 million were found.

"In particular, the declarant and her husband exported more than UAH 38 million in different currencies from Ukraine in 2022. The origin of UAH 16.4 million was not confirmed by official documents, which is a sign of illicit enrichment, and information about such income was not indicated in the declaration," the statement said.

In addition, during the re-examination of the 2023 declaration, initiated due to newly discovered circumstances, it was found that Krupa failed to provide information about monetary assets worth UAH 18 million, the right to which belongs to her husband, and she could not have been unaware of their existence.

The source of the funds, which were later seized during the pre-trial investigation, was also not confirmed. In total, in 2023, signs of false declarations worth more than UAH 18.3 million were detected.

The audits also revealed cryptocurrency hidden from declaration and belonging to the declarant's husband.

Reasoned conclusions were sent to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Agency added.

Corruption in the MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

On 9 December 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal of the defense lawyers of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK. Her preventive measure was extended.

On 24 February 2025, Tetiana Krupa, an official suspected of illegal enrichment, was dismissed from her post as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical Examination Commission.

