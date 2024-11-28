HACC extends arrest of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa and reduces bail to UAH 280 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the custodial restraint for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa, until January 26, 2025. The court set bail in the amount of UAH 280 million.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the HACC.

"On November 28, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion against the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission, who is a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, to extend the pre-trial investigation and to extend the period of detention.

The investigating judge of the HACC ruled to extend the pre-trial investigation for 6 months - up to and including April 5, 2025," the statement said.

In addition, the Anti-Corruption Court extended the suspect's detention up to and including January 26, 2025. As an alternative, the court set bail in the amount of UAH 280 million.

Read more: HACC postpones consideration of appeal of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa

It is noted that in case of bail, the suspect is subject to procedural obligations:

to appear at every request of the prosecutor, investigating judge, court;

not to leave the city of Khmelnytskyi;

to notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of any change of residence and/or place of work;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

to give your passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents allowing to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for keeping.

Read more: Arakhamia and Kim bailed out "Servant of the People" People’s Deputy Kormyshkina, suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 20 million

As a reminder, on November 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, having considered the appeals of the defense lawyers, remanded in custody Tetiana Krupa, the chief doctor of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC. The amount of alternative bail was set at UAH 300 million.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.