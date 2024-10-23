Arakhamia and Kim bailed out "Servant of the People" People’s Deputy Kormyshkina, suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 20 million

The Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee on People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction Iryna Kormyshkina (the previous surname Allakhverdiieva). The guarantors were the head of the SP faction, Davyd Arakhamia, and the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitalii Kim.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

"On 23 October 2024, the investigating judge of the HACC imposed a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee on a Member of Parliament of Ukraine suspected of illicit enrichment.

The court appointed two people as guarantors: the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction D. Arakhamiia and the head of one of the regional military administrations V. Kim," the statement said.

The suspect is entrusted with the performance of procedural duties:

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of changes in their place of residence and place of work;

to deposit their passports for travelling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the investigating judge's ruling.

The term of office is two months.

The SAPO reminded that the pre-trial investigation established that in 2021-2022, the People`s Deputy acquired assets that exceeded official income and savings for this period by more than UAH 20 million. The money received as unjustified assets was used to purchase a house near Odesa, where she lives, through a legal entity. The People`s Deputy was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.