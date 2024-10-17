SAPO serves Servant of People Allakhverdiieva notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of over UAH 20 million

SAPO prosecutors have served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of more than UAH 20 million to the current People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdiieva).

"On October 16, 2024, on behalf of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the SAPO prosecutor served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine," the statement said.

What did the investigation find?

In 2021-2022, the People's Deputy acquired assets that exceeded her official income and savings for this period by more than UAH 20 million.

For the money received as unjustified assets, the People`s Deputy later purchased a house near Odesa, where she lives, through a legal entity.

The People's Deputy of Ukraine's actions are qualified under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What is the punishment?

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years," the statement said.

This refers to a member of the Servant of the People party, Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdiieva).

Iryna Kormyshkina is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

As a reminder, in November 2022, a case was opened against the "servant of the people" Allakhverdiieva, who was given UAH 20 million and a valuable watch. As reported at the time, the People`s Deputy received UAH 14.4 million as a gift. Prior to that, she was given another UAH 5.3 million and a Swiss watch worth UAH 310 thousand inlaid with 11 white diamonds. The donor was her father, but open data does not show that he had no official income of this amount.