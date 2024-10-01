HACCU sentences one of former heads of State Food and Grain Corporation to 10 years in prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced one of the former heads of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

On October 1, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a verdict finding one of the former heads of the State Food Grain Corporation (SFGC) guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



The court sentenced the person to 10 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold office for three years, a fine of UAH 17,000 and confiscation of all property owned by him. The defendant was taken into custody in the courtroom.

In addition, the court partially satisfied the claim of the SFGC against the defendant in the amount of over UAH 45 million.

The person is accused of implementing a scheme in 2014, together with other officials, whereby grain belonging to the SFGC was sold at reduced prices to an international grain trader through a number of private intermediary companies controlled by the officials of the SFGC and the above-mentioned grain trader.



The international grain trader sold the grain purchased at reduced prices at market prices, and the cost difference was to be transferred to the accounts of one of the intermediary companies controlled by the defendants. According to the contracts, the grain was supplied on a postpaid basis, which did not comply with established market rules and exposed the state-owned enterprise to the risk of not receiving funds for its products.

As a result, the PJSC SFGC did not receive most of the money for the grain sold. As a result, the PJSC suffered losses of more than USD 60 million.

The verdict may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its pronouncement by filing an appeal with the HACC Appeals Chamber.