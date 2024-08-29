Uhlava filed appeal with NACP against NABU Director Kryvonos and received whistleblower status

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has started monitoring and controlling possible violations of anti-corruption legislation by the NABU Director.

This was announced by the first deputy director of the NABU, Hizo Uhlava, Censor.NET reports.

According to Uhlava, he filed an appeal with the NACP against his supervisor and was granted whistleblower status.

"I filed a statement that the NABU Director had a real conflict of interest in relation to me with the Disciplinary Commission, the ICD and the Director himself. But it was ignored by all of the above. At the same time, I filed a similar application with the relevant body, the NAPC.

At the moment, my immediate supervisor, the Director of the NABU, has a real conflict of interest due to the following circumstances:

personal pressure on me to resign;

taking actions that undermine the rule of law in order to achieve private interests;

decision-making is not based on the law, but on pressure.

In connection with the above, according to the law, I have been granted the status of a whistleblower," Uglava wrote on Facebook.

"Due to the initiated monitoring and the fact that I have the status of a whistleblower, the NABU Director has no legal authority to take a decision on disciplinary action against me and must take appropriate legal measures," the NABU Deputy Director said.

Data leak from NABU

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.

On 9 August, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos announced that he had approved the conclusion of an internal investigation into possible pressure on corruption whistleblowers due to a data leak.