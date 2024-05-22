SAPO, together with National Police, conducts searches in NABU employee - Butusov

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, together with the National Police, is conducting searches at NABU.

This was reported by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"An unprecedented and shocking event for many. With the sanction of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Klymenko, SAPO prosecutors and officers of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police are conducting searches at the home of one of the detectives of the NABU special unit, who is working undercover. The reason for the search is a case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data.

The SAPO, the second arm of the anti-corruption system, has been struck from within, and the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, himself a former NABU detective, has involved the National Police's State Investigation Department - one of the most corrupt law enforcement units that executes commands from the all-powerful Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov - who was once one of the suspects in the NABU case," Butusov wrote on Facebook.

Read more: Embezzlement of UAH 8.3 million exposed at State Reserves Agency enterprise - NABU

"Today's action of the SAPO demonstrated a conflict between the two anti-corruption bodies, the consequences of which will now be unpredictable, as the case may affect many executives," Butusov said.

According to the sources, the need for urgent searches may be explained by the leakage of information on one of the most high-profile criminal cases involving one of the key organizers of a large corruption scheme.

"The searches in NABU may not be the last, and high-ranking officials of the anti-corruption bureau may be among the suspects," said Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief.

Read more: NABU notifies "servant of the people" Klochko of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million. INFOGRAPHICS