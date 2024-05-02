NABU notifies "servant of the people" Klochko of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million. INFOGRAPHICS

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has served a notice of suspicion to Servant of the People MP Andriy Klochko. The parliamentarian is suspected of illicit enrichment.

This was reported by the press service of the NABU.

"In 2020-2021, the MP acquired assets worth a total of UAH 25 million, although his and his wife's official income and savings during this period were no more than UAH 14 million. Thus, the difference between the value of the acquired property and the MP's funds was UAH 11 million," the statement said.

These are 3 land plots in the Kyiv region, 5 apartments in the capital, 2 non-residential premises, and Tesla and Mersedes-Benz cars.

To conceal the existence of this property, the MP registered most of it in the names of his close relatives, retaining the right to dispose of it in full. His actions are classified under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The NABU noted that the crime was uncovered after the publication of journalistic investigations, in particular by the Bihus.Info team, and with the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Scandals with the "servant of the people" Klochko

As a reminder, in January 2022, Bihus.Info journalists published a story about Andriy Klochko, a member of the Servant of the People party. The article stated that the MP receives UAH 20,000 in monthly compensation from the budget for renting a house in Kyiv.

Also in 2021, the media reported that as soon as Andriy Klochko became a member of the Verkhovna Rada ("Servant of the People"), his 70-year-old mother immediately began buying up various expensive properties. The MP explained his mother's sudden enrichment by the care of his businesswoman sister and her husband.

