Embezzlement of UAH 8.3 million exposed at State Reserves Agency enterprise - NABU

The NABU and the SAPO exposed the embezzlement of funds from the State Enterprise Chortkiv Mill of the State Reserves Agency of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, in October 2018, the director of the bakery complex, with the complicity of the head of the site and the head of the farm, organized the forgery of invoices for the supply of 2,400 tons of corn to the state-owned enterprise. Based on this, the plant paid part of the cost of the products that it never received. The amount of losses is UAH 8.3 million.

On May 9, 2024, the suspect was notified of the suspicion:

the former director of the State Enterprise Chortkiv Mill - under Art. 27, para. 2, 3, Art. 27, para. 5, Art. 191, para. 1, Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the head of the site of the State Enterprise Chortkiv Mill - Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the head of the farm - part 5 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: NABU notifies "servant of the people" Klochko of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million. INFOGRAPHICS