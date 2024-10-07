Shabunin: Verkhovna Rada Committee voted for reasonable draft law on plea bargain, but it may be disrupted

The Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee voted for draft law No. 12039, which improves plea bargaining in corruption cases.

This was announced by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"Do you remember the scandalous draft law that allowed top corrupt officials to pay off their jail sentences? The one that 'improved' plea bargains with the investigation. Well, you won't believe it, but today the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee voted for a reasonable draft law on plea bargains - No. 12039. If it is adopted (without freakish amendments), it will be profitable for the perpetrators of crimes to hand over the organizers of the schemes to the NABU and the SAPO," he said.

Shabunin noted that NABU and SAPO have already supported this draft law. They criticized the first one.

Read more: Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region is detained for bribe of USD 40 thousand - NABU. PHOTO

"This draft law is in line with our commitments to the EU under the Ukraine Facility. Specifically, for the adoption of this bill, Ukraine will receive 350 million euros. And this is where the nuances begin. Well, how can our Verkhovna Rada do without them?

The Law Enforcement Committee proposes that the Rada vote on the whole draft law (in one reading instead of two). This protects the draft law from being "improved" by amendments before the second reading. And this is a wise strategy. However, evil tongues are lying that some factions are going to disrupt the voting as a whole in order to emasculate the draft law with amendments in the second reading. The procedure is such that any faction can block the vote as a whole. But we don't believe that patriotic and European factions can help top corrupt officials, do we?" - summarized the head of the AntAC.

Read more: NABU uncovers corruption scheme of road repairs in Dnipropetrovsk region worth UAH 286 million, former head of RSA Reznichenko is served suspicion notice (updated)

As a reminder, on July 18, 2024, the Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 11340, which would allow corrupt officials to "pay off" from prison.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, Arakhamia, said that the adoption of this draft law is one of the obligations to the EU partners.

Read more: Suspicion notice is served to accomplice of Ukrenergo official exposed on embezzlement of UAH 10 million for bulletproof vests procurement - SAPO