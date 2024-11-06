HACC postpones consideration of appeal of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa

The Anti-Corruption Court has postponed consideration of the appeal of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, until November 21, 2024.

This was announced by a judge of the HACCU, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the judge, the Appeals Chamber received a letter from the Kyiv Court of Appeal stating that a hearing on Krupa's case is scheduled for November 14, 2024, at 4:05 p.m., and until then, this court cannot transfer the case file to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

"A motion was filed by defense counsel Lukinchuk to postpone the hearing due to the lack of materials. The panel of judges postpones the appeal hearing to a previously agreed date - November 21, 2024, at 15:00. I hope we will have the materials by that date," the judge said.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

