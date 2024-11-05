HACCU seized part of Krupa’s property: Millions of dollars and boxes of jewelry

The Anti-Corruption Court has seized part of the property of Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi State Medical Expert Committee, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

Thus, the seizure of $3.17 million, 140 thousand euros and UAH 1.27 million seized at Krupa's place of residence was imposed.

Also seized were $93,000 and €2,000 found on 3 October in Krupa's office.

In addition to the funds, the court seized other property:

design documents for the construction of five buildings.

a laptop, five flash drives, and an iPhone10.

two boxes of gold jewellery made of yellow metal with white stones.

Tetiana Krupa's printed declarations for 2021, 2022 and 2023, a draft response to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, and certificates of dividend payment.

In particular, the HACCU seized contracts for the sale and purchase of land plots of Tetiana Krupa and technical documentation for her husband's land plots, as well as branded jewellery, medical documentation and bank cards

The court seized the project documentation for the construction and reconstruction of the disco club in Chekman Park and the logs of the work performed.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tatiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial rest raint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oleinik, had received disability by "covering up"the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET also published a list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the largest pensions.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.