Court remanded former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa in custody

On Monday, December 9, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal of the defense lawyers of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. Her preventive measure was extended.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

It is noted that the judges considered the appeal of the defense against the decision of the investigating judge to extend the term of Krupa's preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of 280 million hryvnias.

Based on the results of the review, the panel of judges of the HACC Appellate Chamber dismissed the defense counsel's appeal and upheld the decision of the HACC investigating judge.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber came into force on December 9 and is not subject to cassation appeal.

Read more: HACC extends arrest of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa and reduces bail to UAH 280 million

Corruption in the MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.