Mustetsa family acquired luxury real estate and vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars during wartime – investigation

During the full-scale war, relatives of Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa became owners of luxury real estate and purchased high-end vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What is known about Ihor Mustetsa

Ihor Mustetsa is originally from Chernivtsi. He holds a master’s degree in law and a PhD in legal sciences. He has worked in the prosecution service for over 23 years. During the Revolution of Dignity, he served as the prosecutor of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Chernivtsi. According to media reports, at the time he challenged a local council’s decision in support of the Euromaidan movement. Despite the lustration law, Mustetsa continued his career in the prosecution system.

Since 2020, he has held the position of Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine. According to media sources, Mustetsa’s appointment was reportedly backed by Chernivtsi businessman Illia Pavliuk, who was named as one of the coordinators of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s central campaign headquarters during the 2019 presidential election.

In his role as Deputy Prosecutor General, Mustetsa has worked under two Prosecutors General — Iryna Venediktova and Andriy Kostin — as well as two acting prosecutors general. Former President Petro Poroshenko awarded him the honorary title of "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine" and the Order of Merit, Third Class.

Investigators note that over more than two decades of service in the prosecution system, Ihor Mustetsa has not acquired any real estate or vehicles. Since 2020, he has been renting a 140-square-meter apartment in the Novopecherski Lypky residential complex in central Kyiv. The current rental price for an apartment of this size is approximately $1,800 per month — over UAH 75,000 — which equals about half of Mustetsa’s monthly salary at the Prosecutor General’s Office. Since last year, he has also been receiving a pension of UAH 9,500 per month.

Mustetsa’s wife, Kateryna, also does not own any property. She drives a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg worth nearly UAH 2 million, which she purchased on credit.

Property owned by parents

Journalists discovered that at the end of 2022, Mustetsa’s mother, Liubov Mustetsa, registered ownership of a 202-square-meter apartment in the "Parus" residential complex in Chernivtsi. The current market value of such a property is at least $200,000.

It is noted that Liubov Mustetsa invested in the apartment back in 2015, when the price per square meter was around UAH 10,500. Officially, she paid UAH 2,124,000 for the apartment, which at the exchange rate at that time amounted to $101,000.

Since 2022, the apartment has been used by Ihor Mustetsa himself, along with his wife and children. In the same building, Mustetsa’s mother also owns a small non-residential property.

In May 2023, Ihor Mustetsa’s father, Vasyl, purchased a 2022 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 400D worth at least $80,000.

In June 2024, he also acquired an 84-square-meter house in Chernivtsi.

According to the investigation, in October of the same year, Vasyl Mustetsa registered land plots and two townhouses in the "Family Town" residential complex in Chernivtsi. Each townhouse is 117 square meters in size, with a combined market value starting from $190,000. However, the properties were not purchased directly — Mustetsa senior acquired land shares for future development. As a result, one of the houses cost him only $31,000.

Family Business

Ihor Mustetsa’s mother has been engaged in retail trade from market stalls since 2008. According to her tax filings, between 2021 and 2024 she reported an annual income of approximately one million hryvnias. She is registered as an individual entrepreneur under the simplified taxation system.

Her previous sole proprietorship, which allowed her to run a café, lasted only four months. Between 2006 and 2014, Liubov Mustetsa was a co-owner of the company "Tekhnoplast Bukovyna," which reported up to 20,000 UAH in revenue in its first year, but recorded no profit in the years that followed.

Since 2007, she has owned a house in Chernivtsi, where both she and her husband, Vasyl Mustetsa, are registered as individual entrepreneurs.

Vasyl Mustetsa, the father of the Deputy Prosecutor General, has been registered as an individual entrepreneur since 2017. His primary area of activity is construction rather than trade. In 2024, he became a co-founder of a construction company called "V.D.GROUP KOLOMYIA," which posted nearly 100,000 UAH in losses within a year.

Mustetsa’s business partner is Vasyl Kavlak, an entrepreneur from Ivano-Frankivsk, who also runs a joint business with Iryna Kiper, the wife of Odesa Regional State Administration Head Oleh Kiper. Together, they are building the largest aparthotel in Ukraine, with 800 rooms.

In addition, Vasyl Mustetsa has held shares in several other companies. Between 2021 and 2024, his official annual income increased from over 1 million UAH to more than 4.5 million UAH.

The investigation reveals that on March 26, 2022, at the onset of the full-scale invasion, Mustetsa’s father attempted to smuggle $1.1 million and €100,000 in cash across the border into Romania without declaring the funds. He was fined 1,700 UAH, but later challenged the fine in court.

Coincidentally, in his 2022 asset declaration, Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa listed a new bank account opened by his wife in Romania. The timing of the account’s creation coincides with his father's trip.

Ihor Mustetsa’s sister, Nataliia Antoniuk, and her husband, Volodymyr Antoniuk, run a family business in Chernivtsi — selling fish.

Deputy Prosecutor General’s wife, Kateryna Mustetsa, is also in the same line of business. She has been a registered individual entrepreneur for 10 years. For the first six years, her reported monthly income ranged between 28,000 and 47,000 UAH.

According to journalists, after her husband took office in Kyiv, her business also began to flourish. In 2021, Kateryna Mustetsa’s income exceeded 1 million UAH. She later went on maternity leave and returned to fish retail in 2024 — earning five times more than before. However, she only began officially renting her own stall in a marketplace that year. Prior to that, she had neither a personal kiosk nor any documented lease.

Mustetsa’s sister Nataliia Antoniuk and her husband Volodymyr run a chain of three kiosks. In 2024, the couple reported 6.5 million UAH in income — with 5.5 million of that attributed to Volodymyr.

Investigative journalists analyzed tax filings and the profitability of similar businesses and concluded that a single kiosk can generate a net monthly profit of 40,000–80,000 UAH ($1,000–2,000).

Following the full-scale invasion, the Deputy Prosecutor General’s sister and her husband purchased two vehicles — a 2024 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG and a 2021 HYUNDAI ENCINO — with a combined estimated value of about $100,000.

In the fall of 2022, Nataliia Antoniuk also became the owner of a 118-square-meter apartment in the French Quarter-2 residential complex in Kyiv. Such units currently sell for around $320,000 unfinished and upwards of $445,000 with renovations. The property had originally been purchased in the summer of 2020 by 73-year-old pensioner Davyd Vaynshtein at half the market price. Two years later, he gifted it to Nataliya. The gift agreement valued the property at 8 million UAH.

Journalists noted that Vaynshtein is registered in the village of Shubranets, near the family home of Ihor Mustetsa’s parents. He also owns another apartment in the "Parus" complex in Chernivtsi, the same building where Mustetsa’s mother, Liubov, acquired real estate in 2022.

Reporters attempted to contact Mustetsa and his relatives for comment, but received no responses. The Prosecutor General’s Office declined to comment on the origins of the family’s wealth, citing the matter as private rather than public information.

