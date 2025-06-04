US Embassy in Ukraine again warns of risk of "significant airstrikes"

The Embassy of the United States in Kyiv has warned U.S. citizens of the threat of "significant airstrikes."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the official website of the Embassy.

According to the statement, "Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there remains a persistent risk of significant airstrikes."

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urges U.S. citizens to exercise heightened caution. As always, we recommend being prepared to take shelter immediately in the event of an air raid alert," the diplomatic mission stated.

