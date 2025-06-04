536 1
Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: Death toll rises to five
The death toll following the Russian strike on Sumy on June 3 has risen to five.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Censor.NET.
"Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian strike on the Sumy community on June 3 has increased to five. An 86-year-old woman who had been wounded died in hospital. Our condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of Russia’s armed aggression," the statement said.
As reported earlier, on Tuesday, June 3, Russia struck the city of Sumy.
A day of mourning has been declared in the Sumy urban territorial community for June 4.
