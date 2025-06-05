Massive UAV attack on Kharkiv: Number of victims rises to 19, including four children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 5 June, the Russian invaders struck six times in Kharkiv, two of which were direct hits on apartment buildings. The number of casualties has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"In one of the apartments, the debris pierced the walls. Part of the engine of the 'Shahed' ended up right in the corridor. The owners were at home at the time - they were saved only because they were sleeping in another room. It's a miracle that everyone is alive," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, 17 people were injured. Among them are a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

"These are not attacks on military targets. This is targeted terror against residential areas, against ordinary Kharkiv residents. The services are already working on the ground. People are being helped," Terekhov added.

"Apartments are on fire, private cars are destroyed. With this attack, the enemy has once again confirmed its insidious terror tactics, striking when people are sleeping in their homes," emphasised Syniehubov.

Updated

As of 8:50 a.m., the number of victims of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv has increased, Syniehubov said.

"The enemy attacked Kyivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with 7 UAVs, 19 people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls," he said in a statement.

Multi-storey residential buildings, 5 cars, and a gas station were damaged.

