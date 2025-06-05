Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 992,750 people (+930 per day), 10,887 tanks, 28,750 artillery systems, 22,680 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 992,750 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 5.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 992750 (+930) people,
tanks - 10887 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles - 22680 (+2) units
artillery systems - 28750 (+39) units,
MLRS - 1406 (+4) units,
air defense systems - 1177 (+1) units
aircraft - 413 (+0) units
helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 39019 (+95),
cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 50812 (+82) units
special equipment - 3907 (+0)
