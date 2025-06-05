"Shahed" attack on Odesa region: clinic, creative centre and lyceum were on fire. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region with attack drones.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
"The strike resulted in the destruction and fire of a family medicine outpatient clinic, a centre for children and youth creativity, and a lyceum building was partially destroyed and then caught fire.
There was no information on casualties," the statement said.
