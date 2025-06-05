ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13037 visitors online
News Drone attack on Odesa region Shelling of Odessa region
1 032 4

"Shahed" attack on Odesa region: clinic, creative centre and lyceum were on fire. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"The strike resulted in the destruction and fire of a family medicine outpatient clinic, a centre for children and youth creativity, and a lyceum building was partially destroyed and then caught fire.

There was no information on casualties," the statement said.

See more: Massive UAV attack on Kharkiv: Number of victims rises to 17. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district on 5 June 2025
Shelling of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district on 5 June 2025
Shelling of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district on 5 June 2025
Shelling of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district on 5 June 2025

Author: 

shoot out (13549) Odeska region (662) Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyy district (6)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 