Ukraine and US plan to launch mineral fund by end of year - Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States are planning to launch an investment fund under the fossil fuel agreement by the end of the year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated by Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

On Wednesday, Svyrydenko met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Development Finance Corporation, which will be a partner in the fund.

"We discussed very specific steps on how to make this fund operational within this year," the deputy prime minister said.

"So we are planning to hold the first board meeting of this fund in July and discuss what the start-up capital will be to get this fund started. And, in fact, we also have to adopt the investment strategy of this fund for the next few years," Svyrydenko added.

