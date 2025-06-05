Aid to Ukraine to increase to €1.3 billion based on "Danish model" - Umerov

Defense support for Ukraine under the "Danish model" will scale up to 1.3 billion euros in 2025. Part of these funds will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"This is an investment in our victory - in weapons produced in Ukraine, in the security of the whole of Europe," Umerov emphasized.

How the aid will be allocated

The first tranche is 428 million euros from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland. The money will soon be used to produce Ukrainian weapons: artillery, attack drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons created in Ukraine for our soldiers.

This decision is the result of my conversation with my colleague and friend Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Defense of Denmark.

Read more: Russia will not fool anyone - no one believes this rhetoric, - Denmark at UN

What is the "Danish model"?

"The Danish Model is a unique mechanism of direct support for the Ukrainian defense industry. This means trust in our army, recognition of the capabilities of our producers, and a real contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"We are also preparing new strategic decisions - both for investments of Ukrainian companies in the Ramstein countries and for the deployment of production facilities of European defense companies in Ukraine," Umerov wrote.

The Defense Minister also thanked Denmark for its leadership. And especially Minister Poulsen for his unwavering support of Ukraine.