Russia will not fool anyone - no one believes this rhetoric, - Denmark at UN

Denmark has reacted sharply to the speech of Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, who convened an informal meeting of the Security Council in the Arria format on Wednesday to discuss the "ideological roots of the Ukrainian crisis."

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in Denmark's statement at the UN Security Council meeting.

"To be honest, it is difficult to understand how to respond to the Orwellian revisionism that distorts history that we have all just been subjected to by the organizers. It is a smokescreen designed to distract, deflect and defend what is indefensible, namely the illegal invasion of a sovereign neighboring country by a permanent member of the Security Council," the statement reads.

Denmark emphasized that "Russia will not fool anyone - no one believes this rhetoric." Every vote of the UN General Assembly demonstrates that the world clearly understands who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

The Danish delegation called on Moscow "instead of playing a farce in New York" to accept the unconditional 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has been proposing since March.

"The root of the war is obvious to everyone: Russia's illegal full-scale invasion. Russia could end the war today... Stop massive air strikes on civilians. Withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine. And ensure accountability for crimes committed by its armed forces," the statement reads.

