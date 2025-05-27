UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns Russia’s large-scale shelling of Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the latest Russian attacks that resulted in numerous civilian casualties in Ukraine.

This was stated by Guterres’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The Secretary-General condemns the large-scale aerial attacks carried out by the Russian Federation over the weekend, which caused numerous civilian casualties across Ukraine," the spokesperson said. Guterres is also "concerned by reports of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting civilians in the Russian Federation."

Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law, Dujarric emphasized.

"We reaffirm the Secretary-General’s call for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step toward a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions," he added.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson declined to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "has gone crazy."

