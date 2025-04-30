Despite claims of readiness for peace, Russia intensifies shelling of Ukraine - UN

Despite Russia's constant statements about its readiness for peace, the shelling of Ukraine has intensified.

This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya during the UN Security Council.

"Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed intensified efforts to engage the parties in negotiations.

These initiatives give hope for progress in achieving a ceasefire and, ultimately, a peaceful settlement. At the same time, we continue to witness incessant shelling of Ukrainian cities," she said.

War victims

DiCarlo noted that in April alone, at least 151 civilians were killed and 697 injured. According to her, this figure is even higher than in March, when the number of casualties was 1.5 times higher than in the previous month, February.

She noted that despite statements about the cessation of attacks on energy facilities, the shelling continued.

"The UN continues to address, in particular, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea to support global food security and preserve vital supply chains that have been disrupted by the war," DiCarlo added.

She also stressed that the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "is a blatant challenge to fundamental principles that threatens stability in Europe and the international order as a whole".

UN position on peace in Ukraine

According to the Deputy Secretary General, a "full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire is needed as an essential first step towards ending the violence and creating the conditions for a comprehensive and sustainable peace".

This peace, she added, should include "respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions".

In her turn, Msuya stated that despite the talk of peace, the shelling of Ukraine has intensified.

She called on the Security Council to take "urgent collective actions" on Ukraine, primarily to ensure the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure.

She also said that financial support for Ukraine should be increased.

"Insufficient funding is forcing the curtailment of crucial programmes, despite the fact that the operational environment is becoming more complex and dangerous," Msuya said.

In the end, a just peace is needed, she added.

Earlier, the United States in the UN Security Council said that the responsibility for ending the war lies with Russia and Ukraine.